WASHINGTON Nov 13 The former No. 2 official in
the Washington city government was sentenced to home arrest,
probation and community service on Tuesday on a bank fraud
charge, the latest stage in financial scandals surrounding local
officials in the U.S. capital.
Kwame Brown, 42, a Democrat, who had been the City Council
chairman, pleaded guilty in June to a federal charge of
overstating his income in applying for bank loans in 2005 and
2007.
U.S. District Judge Richard Leon sentenced him to six months
of house arrest with an electronic monitor and a curfew. Brown
also was sentenced to two years of probation and 480 hours of
community service.
"I'm here today because of my own poor conduct. I'm not a
victim," Brown said in a brief statement before sentencing.
Brown also pleaded guilty in June to a local charge of
violating campaign finance laws by letting a family member make
illegal cash expenditures from his 2008 campaign account. He is
scheduled to be sentenced in District of Columbia Superior Court
later on Tuesday.
Brown was the second City Council member to step down this
year over a financial scandal. Harry Thomas pleaded guilty to
stealing city funds and was sentenced to prison in May.
Controversy also has dogged Mayor Vincent Gray, elected in
2010 vowing to restore integrity to city hall. As part of an
ongoing federal probe, two campaign workers pleaded guilty to
paying a minor mayoral candidate to disparage incumbent Adrian
Fenty in the 2010 Democratic primary.
A former Gray consultant also pleaded guilty in July for her
role in helping to hide about $650,000 in undisclosed campaign
funds from a city contractor.
A rising star in local politics dominated by Democrats,
Brown was elected to the City Council in 2004. He served as its
chairman from November 2010 until resigning in June.
District of Columbia voters approved charter amendments in
last week's election that would make a council member or mayor
convicted of a felony while in office ineligible to stay in
office or hold the post in the future.
