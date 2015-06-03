CHICAGO, June 3 The United States exported
601,834 tonnes of distillers' dried grains with solubles (DDGS)
to China in April, the second-largest monthly shipments ever to
the top importer of the animal feed, U.S. Department of
Agriculture data showed on Wednesday.
The monthly volumes were the biggest since November 2013,
when exporters shipped a record 609,938 tonnes of DDGS to China,
the USDA data showed. U.S. exports of DDGS to all global
destinations in April totaled 928,120 tonnes, the most since
1.086 million tonnes were shipped in August.
China has ramped up purchases of DDGS, a byproduct of
corn-based ethanol, after approving for import late last year
the genetically modified corn variety Agrisure Viptera,
developed by Syngenta AG and known as MIR 162.
China earlier rejected more than 1 million tonnes of corn
and DDGS cargoes that, officials claimed, contained the
unapproved GMO variety. U.S. DDGS exports to China reached a low
of only 4,689 tonnes in November of 2014 before the country
resumed buying.
"We like the big shipments," a U.S. DDGS export trader said.
"You'll probably see this continue for May, June and July, based
on what we're seeing right now."
Importers in China favor DDGS, sorghum and barley as cheaper
alternatives to high-priced domestic corn.
(Reporting by Michael Hirtzer; Editing by Richard Chang)