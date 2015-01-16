By John Shiffman
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Jan 16 The U.S. Drug Enforcement
Administration has halted a secret, nearly 15-year program that
collected virtually all data on international calls between the
United States and certain countries, according to documents and
officials familiar with the matter.
The sweeping bulk DEA database program was stopped in
September 2013, shortly after elements were revealed by Reuters
and then The New York Times, according to a redacted court
filing made public on Thursday and U.S. officials.
The program, run by DEA's Special Operations Division,
collected international U.S. phone records to create a database
primarily used for domestic criminal cases - not national
security investigations, according to records and sources
involved.
DEA shared this information with other law enforcement
agencies, including the FBI, IRS, Homeland Security, and
intelligence agencies, according to records reviewed by Reuters.
"The American people deserve to know that the DEA engaged in
the bulk collection of their international phone records in
routine criminal investigations without judicial review," said
Democratic Senator Patrick Leahy, who had urged the DEA to end
the program. "We must continue to make progress in restoring the
privacy rights of all Americans while keeping our country safe."
A Justice Department spokesman said on Friday that the DEA
no longer collects the data and that "all of the information has
been deleted."
The DEA program is separate from the National Security
Agency's bulk data collection efforts, which were exposed by
former contractor Edward Snowden and which officials said are
aimed at thwarting terrorist attacks.
Two people briefed on the DEA program said that it began in
the late 1990s. Records show it involved the use of
administrative subpoenas, which can be issued by federal agents
- rather than grand jury subpoenas, which must be approved by
prosecutors, or search warrants, which must be approved by a
federal judge.
The court document made public on Thursday was an affidavit
by a DEA official in an export violations case against Shantia
Hassanshani, arrested in Los Angeles in 2013. In that case, DEA
officials linked a phone number in Iran to a Google Voice number
assigned to Hassanshani. His lawyer was not available for
comment.
It is not clear what other countries fell under the DEA's
bulk phone data program.
The 2013 Reuters report disclosed that federal agents were
trained to conceal the role of Special Operations Division and
its techniques in certain cases. This deceptive process, the
agents said, is commonly called "parallel construction."
Agents had been directed to obscure how such investigations
truly began - not only from defense lawyers but also sometimes
from prosecutors and judges.
The documents showed that federal agents were trained to
"recreate" the investigative trail to effectively cover up the
fact that the information originated from collecting phone
records. That practice, some experts said, violated a
defendant's Constitutional right to a fair trial.
