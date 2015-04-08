(Rewrites throughout, adds Justice Department comment, adds
By David Ingram
April 8
challenges to U.S. government surveillance, a human rights group
has sued the Drug Enforcement Administration for collecting bulk
records of Americans' telephone calls to some foreign countries.
Lawyers for Human Rights Watch filed the lawsuit on Tuesday
in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles. The lawsuit asks a judge
to declare unlawful the DEA program, which ended in September
2013 after about 15 years, and to bar the DEA from collecting
call records in bulk again.
U.S. spying programs have come under court scrutiny since
former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden leaked
details of them in 2013.
Justice Department spokesman Patrick Rodenbush said on
Wednesday the DEA program is not active.
"All of the information has been deleted," he said in an
email to Reuters. "The agency is no longer collecting bulk
telephony metadata from U.S. service providers."
The DEA's Special Operations Division collected data in bulk
about international calls from the United States to certain
countries determined by the government to have a nexus to drug
trafficking.
The data included phone numbers and the date, time and
duration of each call, but not the content, according to the
DEA.
Human Rights Watch, a nonprofit based in New York, said the
database threatened the confidentiality of its sources
worldwide, such as people who have witnessed rights abuses.
"These individuals often fear for their physical safety or
their life, and the mere fact of contacting an international
human rights organization, like HRW, can put them in harm's
way," the lawsuit said.
Because of the DEA program, it said, the group "cannot
assure its associates abroad that their communications records
will not be shared with American law enforcement or the
government of another country."
DEA shared the information with other law enforcement
agencies, including the FBI and intelligence agencies, according
to records reviewed by Reuters.
The program targeted Mexico, Colombia, Afghanistan and
several other unidentified Central American countries, a former
senior DEA official told Reuters. Another country was Iran,
court records show.
Elements of the previously secret DEA program were disclosed
in 2013 by Reuters and then the New York Times.
The Justice Department confirmed its existence in court
papers in January, after a judge in Washington requested details
about it in a criminal case about export controls.
The case is Human Rights Watch v. Drug Enforcement
Administration, et al, U.S. District Court for the Central
District of California, No. 2:15-cv-02573.
