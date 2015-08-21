NEW YORK Aug 21 The hangover from the bursting
of the housing bubble and competition from electronic trading
have helped restrain U.S. dealers from growing their balance
sheets and taking more risks, the New York Federal Reserve said
in a blog post on Friday.
Some traders and analysts have blamed tighter regulations in
response to the 2007-2009 global credit crisis for discouraging
dealers to make markets for corporate bonds and other risky
assets and provide liquidity for these products. Less ease to
buy and sell assets, they said, contributed to "flash" events
such as what happened on Oct. 15, 2014, when prices of U.S.
Treasuries swung wildly for about 15 minutes.
New York Fed analysts Tobias Adrian, Michael Fleming, Daniel
Stackman, and Erik Vogt said in the blog that it is unclear
whether the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial reform law and Basel III
banking regulatory framework, which raised capital requirements
in a bid to avert excessive risk-taking, played a predominant
role in limiting dealers' appetite for holding risky assets on
their balance sheets.
"Our findings suggest that business-cycle factors (the
hangover from the housing boom and bust and subsequent risk
aversion) and secular trends (electronification and competitive
entry) should be considered alongside tighter regulation in
explaining stagnating dealer balance sheets," they wrote.
The sum of assets held by bond dealers soared from 1990
through 2008, hitting a peak near $5 trillion. It contracted
after the 2008 collapse of Lehman Brothers and has stalled at
about its 2005 level of $3.5 trillion.
Dealers' leverage, a gauge of their risk-taking, peaked at
48 in the first quarter of 2008, just before the near failure of
Bear Stearns. Within 15 months, their leverage dropped to 25. It
is now at about 20.
"(It) is unclear to what extent regulations constrain growth
in dealer leverage and risk-taking today, over and above a
lingering lack of risk appetite," the analysts said.
They also said electronification - the growing role of
electronic trading and its effect on dealer balance sheets - has
cut profit margins for dealers to make markets for bonds, stocks
and other assets, reducing their need to own big balance sheets.
The blog post entitled "What's Driving Dealer Balance Sheet
Stagnation?" is the fifth in a series from the New York Fed
examining the "evolving nature of market liquidity."
For details on the blog post, see: nyfed.org/1WJ8Rn9
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Paul Simao)