Billionaire Buffett throws lifeline to cash-starved Home Capital
June 22 Warren Buffett has again ridden to the rescue of an embattled company in desperate need of a vote of confidence.
WASHINGTON, June 8 For details of the U.S. Treasury's amended times for the 3-month bill and 3-year note auctions next week, see:
3-month bills
3-year notes
(Washington economics team)
June 22 U.S. health regulators on Thursday approved a new formulation of Roche's big-selling cancer drug Rituxan for three common types of blood cancers that allows for relatively quick administration via injection under the skin in place of a lengthy intravenous infusion, the company said.