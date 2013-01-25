* Top officials quit troubled California city
* Ability of San Bernardino to get bankruptcy protection
questioned
* Key hearing on Feb. 12
By Tim Reid
LOS ANGELES, Jan 24 Top budget officials in
crisis-hit San Bernardino, California, are quitting the city at
a crucial juncture in its quest to seek bankruptcy protection.
A rush to the doors in San Bernardino city hall threatens
the city's ability to qualify for Chapter 9 bankruptcy
protection by robbing it of the people with the experience to
answer questions from the court and creditors. If those
questions are not answered, the judge could deny bankruptcy
protection, experts say.
San Bernardino's interim city manager Andrea Travis-Miller
has quit and will start a new job on Feb. 19.
The city's finance chief Jason Simpson is also expected to
leave soon, a source inside the city said. The city's head of
human resources has also quit, as has its head of code
enforcement.
Travis-Miller and Simpson assumed their roles last year and
have been the two key figures in bringing to light San
Bernardino's fiscal problems.
Travis-Miller and Simpson did not immediately respond to
emails or phone calls.
There are few other, if any, officials with a deep
understanding of the city's finances. Their loss calls into
question whether San Bernardino has the ability to present a
viable plan to satisfy creditors, and a bankruptcy court, that
it should qualify for bankruptcy protection. All parties meet in
court on Feb. 12 to argue that issue.
The two officials have been the central figures in
overseeing the city's finances since it filed for bankruptcy
protection in August, citing a $46 million deficit for this
fiscal year and little leeway to make day-to-day wage payments.
PENSION FUND FIGHTING BANKRUPTCY
The next major decision for the federal judge overseeing the
case is whether the city should be granted bankruptcy
protection. Such protection safeguards the city from creditor
lawsuits until its finances are restructured under the auspices
of the court.
The city's biggest creditor, California's public employee's
pension fund, has opposed San Bernardino's quest to seek
bankruptcy protection. Without it, the struggling city will
likely face multiple lawsuits in state court for unpaid bills,
at a time when its officials say it can barely make payroll.
At a court hearing on Dec. 21, the judge overseeing the case
ordered the city to provide more financial disclosure to its
creditors.
The California Public Employees Retirement System (Calpers)
argued in that hearing that San Bernardino officials had
provided little financial information since declaring bankruptcy
in August, and that its pre-bankruptcy plan - stretching to just
12 pages - was not a good faith effort to show how it intended
to deal with creditors.
That plan is in stark contrast to the pendency plan approved
in June by Stockton, another California city seeking bankruptcy
protection.
Stockton - a city of 292,000 that sits 85 miles (137 km)
east of San Francisco - produced a restructuring plan that ran
to 790 pages. It came after over 90 days of mediation with the
city's creditors.
San Bernardino, a city of 210,000 about 60 miles east of Los
Angeles, avoided any discussions with creditors by declaring a
fiscal emergency in July.
SITUATION A 'LEGAL DISASTER'
Losing its top two budget officials at such an important
stage will only add to San Bernardino's difficulties to achieve
bankruptcy protection, said Karol Denniston, a municipal
bankruptcy expert with Schiff Hardin in San Francisco.
"This is a situation with all the makings of a legal
disaster, because the expectations are that a judicial process
can sort out the unsortable," Denniston said.
"The court cannot determine (bankruptcy) eligibility if
creditors have not been given sufficient information. Now we
have a lack of staff. There is insufficient money," Denniston
said, adding that the city has so far failed to come up with a
convincing bankruptcy plan.
Michael Sweet, an attorney with Fox Rothschild, said if
there are not the people on the ground to provide information
about the city's finances, then outside experts will have to be
hired to tell the court exactly what the city's assets and
liabilities are.
"If they lose their staff, it will become very expensive to
find the answers to these questions," Sweet said.
An investigation by Reuters revealed in December that the
city paid $2 million in cash-outs to employees for unused
vacation and sick time in the three months before declaring
bankruptcy.
The case is emerging as a landmark legal battle because the
city has taken the unprecedented step of halting payments to
Calpers, America's biggest public pension fund.
Because of that move, San Bernardino is potentially testing
whether the pensions of government workers take precedence over
other payments in a municipal bankruptcy, which could have
ramifications for other creditors, including Wall Street
bondholders, as more cities and towns have trouble meeting their
obligations.
The city has not made its $1.2 million twice monthly
payments to Calpers since it filed for bankruptcy last August.
It now owes at least $10 million to the pension system in
addition to a long-term debt that the city pegs at $143 million.
In a statement, Calpers praised the work of Simpson and
Travis-Miller. The pension fund said they were key to an
agreement between the city and Calpers last week to delay the
next court hearing until Feb. 12 so that the two parties could
negotiate further.
"We appreciate Andrea and Jason's leadership at the City of
San Bernardino during these difficult times," Calpers said.
(Reporting by Tim Reid; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)