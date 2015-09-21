(Adds details)

Sept 21 The U.S. Treasury Department said on Monday it will sell $15 billion of one-month bills on Tuesday, the smallest weekly offering of this T-bill maturity since February 2014.

Last week, the Treasury auctioned $20 billion of one-month or four-week bills at an interest rate of zero and a bid-to-cover ratio of 4.07.

The Treasury has been reducing its weekly T-bill offerings in anticipation of the federal government hitting its statutory borrowing limit later this year.

