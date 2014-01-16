BRIEF-Gramercy Property Trust reports pricing of offering of 9 mln shares
* Gramercy Property Trust announces pricing of public offering of 9,000,000 common shares
WASHINGTON Jan 16 For details of the U.S. Treasury's auctions of 13-week and 26-week bills next week, see:
13-week bills
26-week bills
* Gramercy Property Trust announces pricing of public offering of 9,000,000 common shares
SINGAPORE, April 21 The euro held steady below a three-week high against the dollar on Friday as investors awaited this weekend's first round of voting in France's presidential election.