TREASURIES-Yields rise as stocks gain before French election

(Adds auction results; updates prices) * 10-year note yields hit resistance at 2.19 pct * French election, North Korea tensions in focus * Rising stocks reduce demand for bonds * Strong demand for $16 bln 5-year TIPS auction By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, April 20 U.S. Treasury yields rose on Thursday as investors waited on the results from the French presidential election this weekend and as rising risk appetite boosted stocks, after yields fell earlier and br