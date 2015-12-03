Dorsey-led Square's quarterly loss narrows
May 3 Square Inc, the payments company co-founded by Twitter Inc Chief Executive Jack Dorsey, reported a smaller quarterly loss on Wednesday, as customers processed more transactions through its network.
Dec 3 For details of the U.S. Treasury's auctions of 13-week, 26-week, 52-week bills, 3-year and 10-year reopened notes and 30-year reopened bonds next week, see:
13-week bills
26-week bills
52-week bills
3-year notes
10-year reopened notes
30-year reopened bonds
BEVERLY HILLS, May 3 After years of discord with a prominent hedge-fund manager, a federal investigation and bad publicity, Herbalife Ltd Chief Executive Michael Johnson is taking a victory lap.