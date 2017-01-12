UPDATE 1-"Convinced Atlanticist" Merkel being honest with U.S., spokesman says
* Spokesman defends trans-Atlantic "pillar" of foreign policy
Jan 12 For details of the U.S. Treasury's auctions of 13-week and 26-week bills next week, see:
4-week bills
13-week bills
26-week bills
10-year TIPS
(Washington economics newsroom)
* Spokesman defends trans-Atlantic "pillar" of foreign policy
May 29 Stock futures pointed to a slightly lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday as oil and commodity prices weakened.