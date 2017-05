March 9 The U.S. Treasury said on Thursday that it may announce, auction and issue a 7-day cash management bill on March 15.

The offering announcement and auction times, if any, are expected to be as follows: - Announcement: 9:30 a.m. ET March 15 - Noncompetitive close: 10:00 a.m. ET March 15 - Competitive close: 10:30 a.m. ET March 15 (Reporting by New York newsroom)