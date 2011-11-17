UPDATE 1-Hynix joins last-minute bid for Toshiba chips - sources
* New offer would exceed minimum sought by Toshiba (Recasts with sources, adds comments, share price, byline, changes dateline)
WASHINGTON Nov 17 For details of the U.S. Treasury's auctions of 13-week and 26-week bills next week, please see:
13-week bills here
26-week bills here
* New offer would exceed minimum sought by Toshiba (Recasts with sources, adds comments, share price, byline, changes dateline)
* Fed considered certain to raise rates, focus on future plans