EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil rate futures slip as inflation dips to 10-year low

By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, June 9 Yields paid on Brazilian interest-rate future contracts slipped on Friday after annual inflation dipped to a 10-year low, spurring bets that the central bank would likely cut rates sharply next month. Rate-future yields reflected the perception of a nearly 90 percent probability that the bank would lower the benchmark Selic rate by 75 basis points to 9.5 percent at its July monetary policy meeting. Many investors unwound bets on