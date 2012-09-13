BRIEF-CBOE Holdings says May 2017 OPTIONS total trading volume of 154.9 million
* May 2017 OPTIONS total trading volume of 154.9 million, up 29.1 percent
WASHINGTON, Sept 13 - For details of the U.S. Treasury's auctions of 13-week and 26-week bills next week, see:
13-week bills
26-week bills
52-week bills
* May 2017 OPTIONS total trading volume of 154.9 million, up 29.1 percent
LIMA, June 5 Peru's Finance Minister Alfredo Thorne on Monday denied asking the comptroller's office to approve a $520 million airport contract in exchange for a bigger budget last month.