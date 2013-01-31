CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends lower as weaker oil prices pressure energy stocks
TORONTO, June 2 Canada's benchmark stock index finished lower on Friday as energy stocks, depressed by falling oil prices, led the market lower.
WASHINGTON Jan 31 For details of the U.S. Treasury's auction see:
3-month
6-month
One-year
TORONTO, June 2 Canada's benchmark stock index finished lower on Friday as energy stocks, depressed by falling oil prices, led the market lower.
NEW YORK, June 2 U.S. stocks closed at record levels for a second consecutive session on Friday, boosted by gains in technology and industrial stocks that more than offset a lukewarm jobs report.