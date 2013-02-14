BRIEF-International Shipholding to emerge from bankruptcy as a subsidiary of Seacor Holdings
* International Shipholding Corporation advances towards emergence from bankruptcy as a subsidiary of Seacor Holdings Inc
WASHINGTON Feb 14 For details of the U.S. Treasury's bills auctions see:
64-day cash management
3-month
6-month
* International Shipholding Corporation advances towards emergence from bankruptcy as a subsidiary of Seacor Holdings Inc
----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. Indicates new events. -----------------------------------------------------------