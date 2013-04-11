China May official services PMI rises to 54.5 vs 54.0 in May
BEIJING, May 31 Growth in China's services sector accelerated in May from the previous month, an official survey showed on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON, April 11 For details of the U.S. Treasury's auctions of 13-week and 26-week bills next week, see:
13-week bills:
26-week bills:
BEIJING, May 31 Growth in China's services sector accelerated in May from the previous month, an official survey showed on Wednesday.
* Moody's: Global growth strengthens as risks abate; China likely to avoid sudden slowdown