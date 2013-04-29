German retail sales unexpectedly drop in April
BERLIN, May 31 German retail sales unexpectedly fell in April, data showed on Wednesday, dampening hopes that private consumption will propel growth in Europe's largest economy this year.
WASHINGTON, April 29 For details of the U.S. Treasury's four-week bill auction:
BERLIN, May 31 German retail sales unexpectedly fell in April, data showed on Wednesday, dampening hopes that private consumption will propel growth in Europe's largest economy this year.
* Moody's maintains negative outlook on bahrain's banking system due to weaker economy and government debt exposure