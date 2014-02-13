BRIEF-Netflix announces proposed 1 bln euro offering of senior notes
* Netflix announces proposed 1 billion euro offering of senior notes
WASHINGTON Feb 13 For details of the U.S. Treasury's auction of 58-day cash management bills on Friday, see:
* Netflix announces proposed 1 billion euro offering of senior notes
LONDON, April 24 Euro zone money markets on Monday priced in a higher chance of a rise in European Central Bank interest rates after Emmanual Macron won the first round of the French presidential election.