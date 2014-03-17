BRIEF-Moody's assigns AAA to Portland
* Moody's says assigned a aaa rating to the city of portland, oregon's general obligation bonds, 2017 series a in the expected amount of $33.9 million
WASHINGTON, March 17 For details of the U.S. Treasury's auction of 4-week bills on Tuesday, see:
* Moody's says assigned a aaa rating to the city of portland, oregon's general obligation bonds, 2017 series a in the expected amount of $33.9 million
* Floor & Decor Holdings Inc announces pricing of initial public offering