GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks slip, dollar surrenders gains amid N. Korea tensions
* Mnuchin support for stronger dollar fails to hold up currency
WASHINGTON, March 27 For details of the U.S. Treasury's auctions of 13-week and 26-week bills next week, see:
13-week bills here
26-week bills here
52-week bills here (Washington economics newsroom)
* Mnuchin support for stronger dollar fails to hold up currency
BEIJING, April 18 Prices in China's sizzling property market, a major driver of growth in the world's second largest economy, accelerated in March on a monthly basis, shaking off the impact of tougher cooling measures introduced to dampen resurgent speculative demand.