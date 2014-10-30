GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian equities steady as Japan outperforms, dollar regains traction
* Dollar/yen up with funding deal to avert U.S. govt shutdown
WASHINGTON Oct 30 For details of the U.S. Treasury's auctions of 13-week and 26-week bills next week, see:
13-week bills
26-week bills
here (Washington economics newsroom)
* Dollar/yen up with funding deal to avert U.S. govt shutdown
TOKYO, May 1 Japanese stock prices posted modest gains on Monday as high-tech shares such as Tokyo Electron and Murata Manufacturing gained on upbeat earnings in otherwise holiday-lulled trading.