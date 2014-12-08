RPT-French voters sceptical Macron, Le Pen have answers on unemployment, security
* Nearly half of voters say Macron, Le Pen won't solve joblessness
WASHINGTON Dec 8 For details of the U.S. Treasury's auction of 4-week bills on Tuesday, see: here (Washington economics newsroom)
* Nearly half of voters say Macron, Le Pen won't solve joblessness
CAIRO, April 30 An International Monetary Fund (IMF) delegation will arrive in Cairo on Sunday to review Egypt's progress on economic reforms before it disburses the second instalment of a $12-billion loan programme, the Finance Ministry said.