FOREX-Euro tumbles from 6-month peak as Macron win in France spurs profit-taking
* Euro prospects brighten after Macron's victory in France (Adds comment, updates prices)
WASHINGTON Feb 19 For details of the U.S. Treasury's auctions of 13-week and 26-week bills next week, see:
13-week bills here
26-week bills here
(Washington economics newsroom)
* Euro prospects brighten after Macron's victory in France (Adds comment, updates prices)
NEW YORK, May 8 Shares in a real estate developer, a cable company and the Canadian creator of the Teletubbies show all rose on Monday after being promoted at an event in New York where hedge fund managers present a diverse range of investment ideas.