FOREX-Dollar takes breather after Fed-inspired rally
* Aussie dollar touches lowest in nearly 4 months (Updates prices, adds analyst comments)
WASHINGTON, April 20 For details of the U.S. Treasury's auction of 4-week bills this week, see:
(Washington economics newsroom)
* Aussie dollar touches lowest in nearly 4 months (Updates prices, adds analyst comments)
May 4 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.