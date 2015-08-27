CEE MARKETS-Stocks, currencies retreat in profit-taking after Macron win

* Macron win positive, but priced in; fx, stocks give up ground * Crown touches 4-week high, zloty tests 20-month high * Government bonds firm, Romanian auction draws strong demand (Adds Romanian auction, Polish bonds, comments from Polish copper producer) By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, May 8 Central European stocks eased and currencies retreated from multi-week highs on Monday on profit-taking after pro-EU centrist Emmanuel Macron won France's second-round presidenti