CANADA FX DEBT-C$ weakens as bank ratings downgrades offsets oil rally

* Canadian dollar at C$1.3736, or 72.80 U.S. cents * Bond prices higher across the yield curve * 2-year spread versus Treasuries hits widest gap in 10 years TORONTO, May 11 The Canadian dollar weakened on Thursday against its U.S. counterpart as a ratings downgrade for the country's major banks offset higher oil prices. Moody's Investor Service on Wednesday downgraded the long-term ratings for six Canadian banks, pointing to rising domestic consumer debt and the