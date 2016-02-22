UPDATE 2-Japan March core machinery orders disappoint, outlook gloomy

* March core orders +1.4 pct m/m vs forecast +2.1 pct * Core orders seen -5.9 pct in April-June * March orders -0.7 pct yr/yr vs forecast +0.6 pct * Capital spending seen crucial for economic growth * GDP due at 2350 GMT May 17 (Adds details, analyst quote, GDP forecast) By Minami Funakoshi TOKYO, May 17 Japan's core machinery orders fell short of expectations in March from the previous month and companies forecast a decline in investment over April-June