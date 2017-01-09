BRIEF-Fitch rates Maldives' USD bonds 'B+(EXP)'
* Fitch on maldives' usd bonds -expected rating is in line with maldives' long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating (idr) of 'b+' with stable outlook Source text for Eikon:
WASHINGTON, Jan 9 The U.S. Treasury Department said its Dutch bidding auction of 3-month bills brought these results: Term: 13-Week High Rate: 0.510% Investment Rate*: 0.518% Price: $99.871083 Allotted at High: 10.14% Total Tendered: $123,743,694,200 Total Accepted: $34,000,414,200 Issue Date: 01/12/2017 Maturity Date: 04/13/2017 CUSIP: 912796KS7 *Equivalent coupon-issue yield (Washington economics newsroom)
* Fitch on maldives' usd bonds -expected rating is in line with maldives' long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating (idr) of 'b+' with stable outlook Source text for Eikon:
* Outpost Medicine LLC files to say raises about $15 million in equity financing from total offering amount of about $45 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rBg4hX)