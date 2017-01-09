BRIEF-Fitch rates Maldives' USD bonds 'B+(EXP)'
* Fitch on maldives' usd bonds -expected rating is in line with maldives' long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating (idr) of 'b+' with stable outlook Source text for Eikon:
WASHINGTON, Jan 9 The U.S. Treasury Department said its Dutch bidding auction of 6-month bills brought these results: Term: 26-Week High Rate: 0.590% Investment Rate*: 0.600% Price: $99.701722 Allotted at High: 92.42% Total Tendered: $104,806,052,800 Total Accepted: $28,000,463,800 Issue Date: 01/12/2017 Maturity Date: 07/13/2017 CUSIP: 912796LK3 *Equivalent coupon-issue yield (Washington economics newsroom)
* Fitch on maldives' usd bonds -expected rating is in line with maldives' long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating (idr) of 'b+' with stable outlook Source text for Eikon:
* Outpost Medicine LLC files to say raises about $15 million in equity financing from total offering amount of about $45 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rBg4hX)