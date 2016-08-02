Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 19 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Friday:
WASHINGTON Aug 2 For details of the U.S. Treasury's auction of 4-week bills on Tuesday, see:
(Washington economics newsroom)
May 19 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Friday:
May 19 Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc lowered its full-year revenue forecast on Friday to reflect a delay in the launch of its generic asthma drug amid pricing pressures in the United States, sending its shares down to a three-year low.