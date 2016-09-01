Dubai government secures $3 billion financing for airports expansion
DUBAI, May 14 The Dubai government said on Sunday that it had secured $3 billion in long-term financing for expansion of its airports.
WASHINGTON, Sept 1 For details of the U.S. Treasury's auctions of 4-week, 13-week and 26-week bills next week, see:
4-week bills here
13-week bills here
26-week bills here
(Washington economics newsroom)
NEW DELHI, May 14 India has not sent an official delegation to attend the "Belt and Road Forum" in Beijing and instead criticised China's global initiative, warning of an "unsustainable debt burden" for countries involved.