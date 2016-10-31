French finance minister says necessary to find deal on Greece
BRUSSELS, May 22 Greece has undertaken difficult measures and a deal regarding its debts needs to be taken on Monday, France's new finance minister said.
WASHINGTON Oct 31 For details of the U.S. Treasury's auction of 4-week bills on Tuesday, see: here (Washington economics newsroom)
BRUSSELS, May 22 Greece has undertaken difficult measures and a deal regarding its debts needs to be taken on Monday, France's new finance minister said.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.37 pct, S&P 0.33 pct, Nasdaq 0.42 pct (Updates to open)