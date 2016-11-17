IMF offers three-pillared prescription for African growth
LONDON, May 22 Countries in sub-Saharan Africa need to get their budgets in order, diversify their economies and look after their poorest people.
WASHINGTON Nov 17 For details of the U.S. Treasury's auctions of 13-week and 26-week bills next week, see:
13-week bills here
26-week bills here
(Washington economics newsroom)
LONDON, May 22 Countries in sub-Saharan Africa need to get their budgets in order, diversify their economies and look after their poorest people.
MOSCOW, May 22 Russia will see lower inflation and a smaller budget deficit if OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers agree to extend a production cut deal, Economy Minister Maxim Oreshkin said on Monday, Russian news agency reported.