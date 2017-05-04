GLOBAL MARKETS-Nikkei nears two-year high as U.S. hi-tech rebound boosts mood
* Oil prices near low so far this year as supply concerns mount
WASHINGTON May 4 For details of the U.S. Treasury's auction of 3-month and 6-month bills next week, see:
3-month bills
6-month bills
(Washington economics team)
* Oil prices near low so far this year as supply concerns mount
June 19 Genealogy website Ancestry.com Inc on Monday said it had confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on a proposed initial public offering (IPO) to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.