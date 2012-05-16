WASHINGTON May 16 Republican U.S. House of
Representatives Speaker John Boehner told President Barack Obama
during a meeting on Wednesday that he would not allow another
increase of the U.S. debt limit without spending cuts, according
to a Boehner aide.
"The Speaker - who has warned that the growing debt is
hurting U.S. job creation - asked the President if he is
proposing that Congress pass an increase that does not include
any spending cuts to help reduce the deficit. The President
said, 'yes,'" the aide said.
"The Speaker told the President, 'As long as I'm around
here, I'm not going to allow a debt ceiling increase without
doing something serious about the debt,'" he said.