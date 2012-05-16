WASHINGTON May 16 Democrats and Republicans are
on another collision course over increasing U.S. borrowing
authority as President Barack Obama told Republicans on
Wednesday that he does not want spending cuts to accompany such
legislation.
House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner and Senate
Republican leader Mitch McConnell met at the White House with
Obama and Democratic congressional leaders.
A Boehner aide said the Speaker - the top-elected Republican
- asked Obama if he is proposing that Congress pass a debt limit
increase without spending cuts.
"The president said, 'yes,'" the aide said.
On Tuesday, Boehner took a hard stance when he warned that
any debt limit increase, which likely will be needed at the end
of the year, would have to come with spending cuts that would
more than offset the higher borrowing authority.
White House spokesman Jay Carney did not answer directly
when asked whether Obama wants a debt limit increase without
spending cuts.
But in remarks to reporters, Carney noted that Obama already
has signed into law more than $2 trillion in deficit reductions
and that the president wants a "balanced approach" to resolving
the nation's debt problem - a phrase that Democrats have used to
refer to tax increases on the wealthy alongside spending cuts.
At the White House lunch on Wednesday, Boehner told Obama:
"As long as I'm around here, I'm not going to allow a debt
ceiling increase without doing something serious about the
debt," according to the aide.
Following the White House meeting, the aide was asked by
Reuters whether military reductions should be part of any
spending cuts linked to the next debt limit increase. He
responded: "Boehner has never tied the military issue to the
debt limit."
Boehner already has ruled out tax hikes as part of any
debt-reduction deal, although he said comprehensive tax reform
efforts, possibly next year, could cause some Americans' tax
bills to rise as certain deductions and credits are eliminated.
But with Republicans saying tax rate increases and military
spending cuts are off the table for this year, the only
remaining government activities left to cut would be
"discretionary" domestic programs, such as education, medical
research, transportation and programs for the poor.
The other major area would be "entitlement" programs such as
Social Security retirement and Medicare healthcare for the
elderly. Reforming these programs in a short, end-of-year
session, is seen as highly unlikely.