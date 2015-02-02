GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks ride global momentum, dollar up on June Fed rate hike bets
* Global stocks index hits record high, Europe at 20-mth high
WASHINGTON Feb 2 The United States said on Monday it expects to borrow $155 billion in net marketable debt between January and March, down from a previous estimate of $209 billion.
The U.S. Treasury said it will pay down $7 billion in net marketable debt in the April-June quarter.
The department said it expected to reduce its cash balance, a step which is required by legislation passed early last February to suspend a legal limit on U.S. government borrowing, to $100 billion by end-March.
It assumed a cash balance of $150 billion at the end of June. (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
SAN FRANCISCO, May 2 Apple Inc sold fewer iPhones than expected in the first three months of the year, but that bare statistic hides an important bright spot for the company. The average selling price of an iPhone grew more than it has since the days of the iPhone 6.