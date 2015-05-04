(Adds background on debt ceiling)
By Jason Lange
WASHINGTON May 4 The U.S. Treasury scrapped
plans to pay down debt between April and June because it now
considers it prudent for the government to hold a bigger cash
buffer, an official at the department said on Monday.
The official, who spoke to journalists in a briefing but was
not authorized to be identified, said the policy decision
followed the advice of an advisory committee that recommended
keeping more cash on hand to weather unforeseen disruptions.
The Obama administration has been studying holding a higher
cash buffer for at least a year. Holding more cash on hand at
the end of every day would help protect the government's income
stream. Treasury revenues could also be hit by natural disasters
or other major events that might disrupt the economy.
If the Treasury ever ran out of borrowing authority, it
would rely on its cash on hand to pay bills until politicians
raised the borrowing limit.
Congressional analysts estimate that Washington must raise
the debt ceiling by October or November.
A bigger cash cushion would neither buy the Treasury more
time before it missed payments nor would it change the amount of
money ultimately borrowed. Rather, a bigger buffer would mean
exhausting the Treasury's borrowing authority sooner, while
leaving more cash on hand to pay bills. Ultimately, the money
would run out the same day it would with a smaller cash balance.
The Treasury said in a statement it expects to borrow $59
billion in net marketable securities during the April-June
period. Previously, the administration had said it would pay
down $7 billion in debt.
"The increase in borrowing relates primarily to the increase
in the end-of-quarter cash balance assumption," the department
said.
The change in cash balance policy will leave $260 billion in
government coffers at the end of June. Previously, the Treasury
forecast it would end the period with $150 billion in cash.
The federal government plans to borrow $66 billion in the
July-September period.
