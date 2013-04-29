WASHINGTON, April 29 The U.S. Treasury said on Monday it expects to pay down $35 billion in net marketable debt in the current quarter after previously saying it would borrow $103 billion.

The Treasury said it expects to issue $223 billion in net marketable debt for the July-September quarter and end the quarter with a cash balance of $80 billion.

Treasury said it issued $349 billion in net marketable debt securities in the January-March 2013 quarter.