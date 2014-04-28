(Adds projections for coming quarter)
WASHINGTON, April 28 The U.S. Treasury said on
Monday it expects to pay down $78 billion in net marketable debt
in the April-June quarter, a sign the improving economy is
reducing the federal budget deficit.
Washington is still on track to run roughly a half trillion
dollars into the red this year. While that is high by historical
standards, annual deficits have fallen precipitously in recent
years as the economy recovered from a deep recession.
The Treasury had previously forecast paying down $40 billion
in debt this quarter.
The Congressional Budget Office, however, projects budget
deficits will widen slightly relative to national economic
output over most of the current decade's remaining years.
The Treasury said it expects to issue $169 billion in net
marketable debt for the July-September period.
(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by James Dalgleish and Paul
Simao)