WASHINGTON Aug 4 The United States said on Monday it will borrow $192 billion in net marketable debt between July and September, the smallest level of borrowing for a third quarter since 2007 and a reflection of an improving U.S. economy.

The Treasury said it expects to issue $187 billion in net marketable debt for the October-December period.

The Treasury had previously forecast borrowing $169 billion in debt markets in the current quarter. It said the increase in the estimate was due to slightly lower receipts in public coffers and plans to hold a larger cash balance at the close of the quarter. (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Andrea Ricci)