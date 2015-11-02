BRIEF-Howard Hughes reports qtrly core FFO of $1.66 per share
* Howard hughes corp says on april 27, 2017, woodlands master credit facility was upsized to increase facility by $30.0 million for a total of $180.0 million
WASHINGTON Nov 2 The U.S. Treasury said on Monday it would borrow more in the October-December period than it had previously estimated, due to changes in cash balance assumptions.
The Treasury said in a statement it expects to issue $344 billion through credit markets during the period, up from an initial estimate of $270 billion.
The department said it expects to borrow $165 billion during the first quarter of 2016. (Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Paul Simao)
WASHINGTON, May 3 In a razor-thin vote, the U.S. Senate on Wednesday approved a resolution killing a Labor Department regulation aimed at easing federal restrictions for new state-sponsored retirement savings plans for lower-income workers.