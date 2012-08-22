* Tax hikes, spending cuts to shrink GDP 2.9 pct in 1st half
2013
* Failure to avoid fiscal cliff could cost 2 million jobs
next year
* FY 2012 US deficit forecast trimmed slightly; health costs
slow
By David Lawder
WASHINGTON, Aug 22 Massive U.S. government
spending cuts and tax hikes due next year will cause even worse
economic damage than previously thought if Washington fails to
come up with a solution, the Congressional Budget Office warned
on Wednesday.
Without action by Congress to avoid a "fiscal cliff,"
Americans should expect a "significant recession" and the loss
of some 2 million jobs, CBO director Doug Elmendorf said in his
gloomiest assessment yet.
He said the economy is already being "held back" by the mere
anticipation of the fiscal cliff and the uncertainty surrounding
it, causing businesses to put off investment and hiring
decisions.
"The sooner that uncertainty is eliminated, the better,"
Elmendorf told a news conference. "The stakes are very high in
the fiscal policy decisions we're going to have to make very
shortly."
The report from the non-partisan agency should intensify
pressure on Congress and the White House to resolve deep
differences over cutting spending or extending tax cuts enacted
during the George W. Bush administration.
But chances for a deal before the Nov. 6 election are slim.
They could improve during the post-election lame-duck session of
Congress, but that's unpredictable as well.
Reactions to Tuesday's dire warning did not signal any signs
of movement by Democrats nor Republicans from entrenched
partisan positions that form the basis of their campaigns.
"Today's CBO report is another indictment of President
Obama's economic policies that have resulted in overspending,
increasing debt and a growing financial burden on the next
generation," said Amanda Henneberg, a spokeswoman for Mitt
Romney's Republican presidential campaign.
White House Press Secretary Jay Carney batted the blame back
to Republicans in Congress.
"They're willing to hold the middle class hostage unless we
also give massive new tax cuts to millionaries and billionaires
-- tax cuts we can't afford that would do nothing to strengthen
thee economy," Carney said in a statement.
WORST FISCAL TIGHTENING SINCE VIETNAM
The "fiscal cliff" refers to the impact of around $500
billion in expiring tax cuts and automatic spending reductions
set for 2013 as a result of successive failures by Congress to
agree on some orderly alternative method of reducing budget
deficits.
Failure to avoid it would spark U.S. fiscal tightening on a
scale not seen since 1969 tax increases to pay for the Vietnam
War -- slamming the economy into recession as it did back then.
The CBO estimated that U.S. gross domestic product under
this scenario product would shrink 0.5 percent in 2013, with a
crushing first-half contraction of 2.9 percent followed by a
weak second-half rebound of 1.9 percent growth.
In a May estimate of fiscal cliff effects, the CBO had
forecast full-year 2013 GDP growth of 0.5 percent, with a 1.3
percent first-half contraction and second-half growth of 2.3
percent.
The main reasons for the gloomier outlook now are a weaker
global economy, the growing uncertainty mentioned by Elmendorf
about what Congress will do, and a determination that the cliff
is somewhat steeper than previously thought.
The May estimate did not include the effect of expiring
payroll tax cuts and the end of extended unemployment benefits.
Factoring in the end of those streams of cash to Americans would
increase the shock to aggregate demand.
WEAK GROWTH UNDER EXTENSION
Were Congress to extend all current tax policies and simply
halt the automatic cuts, as many Republicans have proposed, the
CBO said the economy would continue to grow, albeit weakly.
GDP growth under this more optimistic scenario would be
modest in 2013 at 1.7 percent, with an 8.0 percent unemployment
rate compared with 9.1 percent should the U.S. go over the
fiscal cliff.
But it would cause the deficit to remain above $1 trillion
for a fifth consecutive year, versus a sharp fall to $641
billion under the fiscal cliff scenario. Elmendorf said keeping
deficits this high would greatly increase the chances of a U.S.
debt crisis that spikes interest rates higher, dramatically
raising all borrowing costs.
The current fiscal year, which ends on Sept. 30, is on track
to produce a $1.128 trillion deficit, CBO said -- a slight
reduction from its most recent estimate of $1.171 trillion
Part of this reduction was due to lower spending on the
federal health programs Medicare and Medicaid. For more on the
CBO's health care cost estimates, click on.
Helen Fessenden, an analyst with Eurasia Group, which tracks
political risks for investors, noted that the CBO report showed
some slightly better-than-expected revenue estimates, which
could buy the U.S. Treasury a bit more time before the $16.4
trillion U.S. debt ceiling needs to be raised.
Currently, the Treasury expects to reach that limit around
the end of the year, but can take extraordinary measures to
stretch its borrowing capacity into early 2013.
The next major development on the fiscal cliff is a report
due from the White House on Sept. 6 that details programs where
the Obama administration plans to concentrate the automatic
spending cuts should they occur. Half $109 billion in cuts for
2013 will be borne by the military and half by domestic
programs.