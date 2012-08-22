WASHINGTON, Aug 22 The Congressional Budget Office on Wednesday released updated budget and economic forecasts. Following are the details: Budget projections: Total (In billions of dollars) 2013- 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2022 Revenues 2,303 2,435 2,913 3,208 3,541 3,817 4,083 41,565 Outlays 3,603 3,563 3,554 3,595 3,754 4,003 4,206 43,823 ----- ----- ----- ----- ----- ----- ----- ----- Deficit -1,300 -1,128 -641 -387 -213 -186 -123 -2,258 Total (As a percentage of GDP) 2013- 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2022 Deficit -8.7 -7.3 -4.0 -2.4 -1.2 -1.0 -0.6 -1.1 For comparison, CBO forecasts released in January 2012: Total (In billions of dollars) 2013- 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2022 Revenues 2,302 2,523 2,988 3,313 3,568 3,784 4,039 41,179 Outlays 3,598 3,601 3,573 3,658 3,836 4,086 4,259 44,251 ----- ----- ----- ----- ----- ----- ----- ----- Deficit -1,296 -1,079 -585 -345 -269 -302 -220 -3,072 Total (As a percentage of GDP) 2013- 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2022 Deficit -8.7 -7.0 -3.7 -2.1 -1.5 -1.6 -1.1 -1.5 Note: Figures for 2011 are actual; all other years are forecasts. The CBO forecasts assume current law, including the expiration of the Bush tax cuts. CBO in March revised its baseline budget deficit estimate to $1.171 trillion for fiscal 2012 and $612 billion for fiscal 2013 as a result of changes to health care assumptions. Economic projections: 2012 2013 2014-2017 2018-2022 REAL GDP 2.1 -0.3 4.0 2.5 GDP PRICE INDEX 1.8 1.6 1.8 2.0 CPI 1.8 1.4 2.0 2.3 CORE CPI 2.1 1.9 2.0 2.2 JOBLESS RATE 8.2 8.8 7.3 5.4 3-MO T-BILL RATE 0.1 0.1 1.3 3.7 10-YR TSY NOTE 1.8 1.8 3.4 5.0 For comparison, CBO forecasts released in January 2012: 2012 2013 2014-2017 2018-2022 REAL GDP 2.2 1.0 4.0 2.5 GDP PRICE INDEX 1.3 1.4 1.6 2.0 CPI 1.7 1.5 1.9 2.3 CORE CPI 1.7 1.5 1.8 2.2 JOBLESS RATE 8.8 9.1 7.0 5.4 3-MO T-BILL RATE 0.1 0.1 2.0 3.7 10-YR TSY NOTE 2.3 2.5 3.8 5.0 Note: GDP, GDP price index, CPI and Core CPI are year-to-year percent changes; the jobless rate, 3-month Treasury bill rate and 10-year Treasury note rate are calendar year averages. All figures are percent changes.