WASHINGTON Nov 21 U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid on Monday warned against any attempts by Congress to change $1.2 trillion in automatic spending cuts that are set to begin in 2013 now that a deficit-reduction panel has failed to agree on its own package of savings.

Reid, a Democrat, said he would "oppose any efforts to change or roll back" the automatic spending cuts.

He also said he will push for renewing the payroll tax cut that is set to expire at the end of the year. Failure to do so, Reid said, noting economists' projections, "could plunge us back into a recession."

