WASHINGTON Nov 21 U.S. Senate Majority Leader
Harry Reid on Monday warned against any attempts by Congress to
change $1.2 trillion in automatic spending cuts that are set to
begin in 2013 now that a deficit-reduction panel has failed to
agree on its own package of savings.
Reid, a Democrat, said he would "oppose any efforts to
change or roll back" the automatic spending cuts.
He also said he will push for renewing the payroll tax cut
that is set to expire at the end of the year. Failure to do so,
Reid said, noting economists' projections, "could plunge us
back into a recession."
