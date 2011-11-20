WASHINGTON Nov 20 Whatever happens to the U.S.
Congress' deficit-fighting "super committee," world markets are
increasingly concerned about several temporary tax breaks vital
to the economy that are set to expire at year-end.
One is the Obama administration's payroll tax cut. Another
is a "patch" to prevent the alternative minimum tax (AMT) from
hitting middle-class taxpayers. Still others include deductions
for state and local sales tax and for college tuition.
Corporations are anxious about business credits expiring on
Dec. 31, such as one for research and development. In addition,
unemployment insurance is a top worry in a sluggish economy
that some say could easily tip back into recession.
Here is a brief look at key items and what might happen:
PAYROLL TAX CUT
Payroll taxes - which fund the Social Security retirement
system - were cut to 4.2 percent for employees at the start of
2011. The rate is due to revert to 6.2 percent at the beginning
of 2012 if Congress takes no action.
President Barack Obama's September jobs package would
extend and expand the cut, dropping the rate for employees
further to 3.1 percent for 2012.
The rate for employers, which has remained at 6.2 percent
this year, would fall to 3.1 percent on the first $5 million in
payroll, under the president's plan, which would also exempt
businesses from payroll taxes if they increase their payrolls.
The president's payroll tax extension would cost $245
billion in foregone government revenues.
RBC Capital Markets estimated that allowing the payroll tax
cut to expire at year-end would reduce U.S. gross domestic
product growth by 1 percentage point in 2012.
This issue, like others below, could be included in
whatever deal comes out of the super committee, though that
seems unlikely given the panel's rapidly dimming outlook.
The payroll tax question also could be dealt with later as
part of a catch-all, end-of-year spending bill.
"Failure by Congress to extend the temporary payroll tax
cut enacted last December would reduce paychecks starting on
Jan. 1, withdrawing needed support from the still-weak
economy," said a recent report from the Center on Budget and
Policy Priorities, a Washington think tank.
The tax cut is worth $934 a year to the average worker, the
center estimated.
UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS
Unemployment insurance is a federal-state program that
gives workers temporary pay substitution benefits. Through the
recession and its aftermath, Congress has extended unemployment
benefits up to 99 weeks.
Beginning on Jan. 1, 2012, those collecting extended
benefits will begin to roll off the federal programs. By
mid-February, 2.1 million people will be unable to continue on
extended federal benefits, said the U.S. Labor Department.
The president has proposed more funding for unemployment
insurance with reforms to the system.
JPMorgan Chase economists estimated the loss of
unemployment benefits, combined with an expiring payroll tax
cut, would shave 0.75 percentage point from GDP growth.
TAX EXTENDERS
Congress traditionally passes an end-of-year "extenders"
bill that renews tax breaks that have not been permanently
written into law. These provisions include an AMT "patch,"
which would exempt middle-class workers from additional taxes.
Businesses are set to lose "bonus" depreciation tax
write-offs for new purchases, and the tax credit for research.
Making the research credit permanent is an idea with
bipartisan support in Congress and from the Obama
administration. Some in Congress also want to expand it.
Such tax extenders, some say, could help shape a deal in
the super committee, though others have said extenders will
lapse again, as they did in 2010, and will only be renewed
retroactively by a lame-duck Congress in December 2012.
Failure to approve tax extenders before the end of 2011
could hurt the economy.
(Reporting by Kevin Drawbaugh, Patrick Temple-West, Stella
Dawson, Donna Smith. Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh)