WASHINGTON, March 26 The U.S. Treasury Department said its Dutch bidding auction of 1-year 10-month floating rate notes brought these results: 1-Year 10-month FRN MARGIN

High 0.069 pct

Median 0.065 pct

Low 0.058 pct PRICE/ACCEPTANCES

Price 99.955121

Accepted at high 34.80 pct

Bid-to-cover ratio 4.67

AMOUNTS TENDERED AND ACCEPTED (dollars)

Total accepted 13,000,151,200

Total public bids tendered 60,738,251,200

Competitive bids accepted 12,991,900,000

Noncompetitive bids accepted 8,251,200

Fed add-ons 0

Primary Dealer Tendered 42,548,000,000

Primary Dealer Accepted 8,187,300,000

Direct Bidder Tendered 3,600,000,000

Direct Bidder Accepted 558,700,000

Indirect Bidder Tendered 14,582,000,000

Indirect Bidder Accepted 4,245,900,000 FLOATING RATE NOTE DETAILS

Issued date March 28, 2014

Maturity date Jan. 31, 2016

CUSIP number 912828WK2

Dutch auctions are also called uniform-price auctions. Successful bidders pay only the price of the lowest accepted bid, rather than the actual price they bid as in a multiple-price auction. For related historical price quotes please click on US/AUCTION